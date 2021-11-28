Ark Restaurants (ARKR) vs. Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ: ARKR) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ark Restaurants to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ark Restaurants and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A Ark Restaurants Competitors 840 4477 5213 190 2.44

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 19.43%. Given Ark Restaurants’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ark Restaurants has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ark Restaurants and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants $106.49 million -$4.69 million 14.78 Ark Restaurants Competitors $1.56 billion $106.44 million 10.98

Ark Restaurants’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ark Restaurants. Ark Restaurants is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ark Restaurants and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants 3.76% 10.47% 2.63% Ark Restaurants Competitors 4.49% -37.51% 1.34%

Risk and Volatility

Ark Restaurants has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ark Restaurants’ peers have a beta of -8.70, suggesting that their average stock price is 970% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.