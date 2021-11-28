Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 69.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UGI by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,085,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,944 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in UGI by 69.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UGI by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,240,000 after acquiring an additional 731,379 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in UGI during the second quarter valued at $31,239,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in UGI by 337.1% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 561,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,990. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.42. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

