Arlington Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,171 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.90.

HWM opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.80.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

