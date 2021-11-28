Arlington Partners LLC Buys Shares of 329 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,747 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.33.

PPG stock opened at $155.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

