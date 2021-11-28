Arlington Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TAP opened at $45.60 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.02%.

TAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.91.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

