Arlington Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $270,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,375 shares of company stock worth $15,425,653 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

NYSE:ICE opened at $129.68 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.95 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

