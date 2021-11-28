Arlington Partners LLC Takes $180,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 486,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 67,578 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after acquiring an additional 128,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.07.

GILD opened at $70.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

