Arlington Partners LLC Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 170,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 44,155 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 238,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,304,052 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $63.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average of $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of -48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

