Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.80 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.86) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($8.98) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.95) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.52) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.70) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.12 ($8.09).

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €5.54 ($6.29) on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €5.52 ($6.27) and a fifty-two week high of €7.16 ($8.13). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 14.92.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

