Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $78.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.91. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.45.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 32,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $2,770,060.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,641 shares of company stock valued at $32,600,772. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Arvinas by 135.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter worth $123,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

