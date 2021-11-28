AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.525-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded AstraZeneca to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,813,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,911,031. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.64. The company has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

