Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

AVIR opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

