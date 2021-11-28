Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Receives $9.98 Consensus PT from Analysts

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.98.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

AEXAY stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.22. 10,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,325. Atos has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

