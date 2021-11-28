Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the October 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

AEXAY opened at $8.22 on Friday. Atos has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $19.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

