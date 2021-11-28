Atrion Co. (ATRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.95 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Atrion has increased its dividend payment by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.

ATRI traded down $26.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $735.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,656. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.09. Atrion has a one year low of $571.17 and a one year high of $805.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $733.22 and a 200-day moving average of $666.61.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 20.58%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 597.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 56.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

