Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) to Issue $1.95 Quarterly Dividend

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 1.95 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Atrion has raised its dividend payment by 46.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $735.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.09. Atrion has a 1-year low of $571.17 and a 1-year high of $805.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $733.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $666.61.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 20.58%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Atrion by 597.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Atrion by 74.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Atrion by 56.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 10.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

