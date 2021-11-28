Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,943 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 42,630 shares during the quarter. TripAdvisor comprises approximately 2.1% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,430,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $389,579,000 after buying an additional 944,748 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,658,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,707,717 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $68,820,000 after buying an additional 739,082 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,260,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $373,217,000 after buying an additional 717,951 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.69.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The business’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.