Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Up 513.2% in November

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a growth of 513.2% from the October 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATDRY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

