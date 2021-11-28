Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $310.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $365.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $342.71.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $254.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $245.05 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,263 shares of company stock worth $2,384,406 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.