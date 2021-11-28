Autonio (NIOX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $488,046.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $12.50 million and approximately $488,046.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00062835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00072916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00096906 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,294.08 or 0.07490554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,478.89 or 1.00265729 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

