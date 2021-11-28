B. Riley Cuts Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target to $23.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GENI has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.11.

NYSE GENI opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,998,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,251,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

