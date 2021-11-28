B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. B. Riley currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FUSN. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $263.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $13.69.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 36,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after acquiring an additional 45,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32,841 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 125,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

