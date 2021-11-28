B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer John Alex Rajala Sells 90,000 Shares

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total transaction of C$471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,980 shares in the company, valued at C$513,415.20.

John Alex Rajala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, John Alex Rajala sold 120,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$633,600.00.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$5.09 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$4.21 and a one year high of C$7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.55.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$643.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$652.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTO. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.30.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

