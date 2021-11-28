Baanx (BXX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $176,972.00

Baanx (CURRENCY:BXX) traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 28th. Baanx has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $176,972.00 worth of Baanx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Baanx has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One Baanx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0570 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00043702 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.73 or 0.00232786 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Baanx Coin Profile

Baanx is a coin. Baanx’s total supply is 248,940,003 coins and its circulating supply is 21,256,813 coins. The Reddit community for Baanx is https://reddit.com/r/Baanx_BXX . Baanx’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Baanx (BXX) is the token powering the Baanx ecosystem with free lending & services. “

Buying and Selling Baanx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baanx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baanx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baanx using one of the exchanges listed above.

