Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,760,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,412,813,000 after purchasing an additional 978,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,194,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,347,000 after purchasing an additional 172,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,905 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,364 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,936,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

