Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $104.93 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.51 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.78.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

