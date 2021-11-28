Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 509,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 108,931 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 245.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 32,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,006,000 after acquiring an additional 374,947 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 23,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $754,470.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,184,524,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,536,970 shares of company stock worth $1,188,390,566. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.26 and a beta of 1.67. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.04%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

