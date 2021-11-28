Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 1,251 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $789,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 48,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.49 and its 200-day moving average is $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

