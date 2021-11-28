Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA stock opened at $327.02 on Friday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $340.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.62.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.