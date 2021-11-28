Bangor Savings Bank Has $9.76 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock opened at $422.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $330.04 and a 1 year high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.