Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 1,526 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,583,000 after purchasing an additional 513,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $111.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.42.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.