Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 345 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in American Water Works by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in American Water Works by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in American Water Works by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 32,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.57.

NYSE:AWK opened at $170.31 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.37 and a 200 day moving average of $169.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.27.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

In other American Water Works news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

