Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have 34.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of 33.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Shares of BKHYY opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.68. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1-year low of $32.41 and a 1-year high of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.