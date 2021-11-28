Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $293.81 Million

Analysts expect Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) to post sales of $293.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Baozun’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $292.60 million and the highest is $295.01 million. Baozun reported sales of $269.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baozun will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Baozun.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 94.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Baozun by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BZUN traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. 1,428,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,100. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. Baozun has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

