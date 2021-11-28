Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 228,445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,628,722 shares.The stock last traded at $9.92 and had previously closed at $10.51.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Barclays from 240.00 to 250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from 205.00 to 240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 6.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 42,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Barclays by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

