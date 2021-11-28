Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 228,445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,628,722 shares.The stock last traded at $9.92 and had previously closed at $10.51.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Barclays from 240.00 to 250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BCS upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 6.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 42,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Barclays by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Barclays (NYSE:BCS)
Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.
Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.