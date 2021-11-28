Barclays Reiterates €9.70 Price Target for Enel (BIT:ENEL)

Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.02) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) target price on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.45) target price on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.23) target price on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($10.23) target price on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enel has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €9.10 ($10.34).

Enel has a 1 year low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a 1 year high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

