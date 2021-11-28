Bard Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 239,295 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,838,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,566 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $610,970,000 after purchasing an additional 210,526 shares in the last quarter.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.18.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $97.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12 month low of $79.68 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a PE ratio of -188.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

