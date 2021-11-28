Bard Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 3.0% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $33,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,075,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,663,000 after purchasing an additional 186,377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,455,000 after purchasing an additional 284,038 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,779,000 after purchasing an additional 636,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,955,000 after purchasing an additional 298,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $79.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average is $76.68.

