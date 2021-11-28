Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $12.61 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.1% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $303.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.45.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

