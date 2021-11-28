Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $7.89 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after acquiring an additional 454,618 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,858 shares of company stock worth $6,011,502. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $125.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.32 and a 52-week high of $131.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

