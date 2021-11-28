Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $9.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,153 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after purchasing an additional 940,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,893,596,000 after acquiring an additional 813,689 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.15.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $148.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.60. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $145.85 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

