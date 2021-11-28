Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 750 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,026,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 53,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,774 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO opened at $53.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.77. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $54.48.

