Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.46. Barnes Group reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

In related news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:B traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $39.84 and a 52-week high of $57.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

