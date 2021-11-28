Bartlett & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $26,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after buying an additional 571,161 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 33.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,321,000 after buying an additional 453,296 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $181,029,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 250.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 565,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,830,000 after buying an additional 404,359 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $454.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $449.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.90. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $476.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.