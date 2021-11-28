Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $13.29 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.31 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.