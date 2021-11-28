Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $34.77 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $34,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $1,027,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,315,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 5.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,280,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after buying an additional 179,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,764 shares of company stock valued at $11,380,268. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $184.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.31. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $197.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. Chubb’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

