Bartlett & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,098,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,961 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.2% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $61,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 12.1% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 18.7% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 32.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 16.4% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.53. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $48.15 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $233.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

