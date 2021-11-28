Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $18,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Novartis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after buying an additional 2,783,028 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,972,000 after buying an additional 304,823 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Novartis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,844,000 after buying an additional 439,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,089,000 after buying an additional 58,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Novartis by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,066,000 after buying an additional 119,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $80.53 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.07. The firm has a market cap of $180.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

