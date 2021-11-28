Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) & Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Financial Comparison

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) and Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Business First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Business First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bay Banks of Virginia and Business First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bay Banks of Virginia N/A N/A N/A Business First Bancshares 25.56% 13.36% 1.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bay Banks of Virginia and Business First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bay Banks of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A Business First Bancshares 0 0 1 1 3.50

Business First Bancshares has a consensus price target of $30.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.00%. Given Business First Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Business First Bancshares is more favorable than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bay Banks of Virginia and Business First Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bay Banks of Virginia $55.38 million 2.27 $7.06 million ($0.36) -26.39 Business First Bancshares $171.32 million 3.27 $29.99 million $2.60 10.58

Business First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bay Banks of Virginia. Bay Banks of Virginia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Business First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Business First Bancshares beats Bay Banks of Virginia on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bay Banks of Virginia Company Profile

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, such as small business loans, asset based loans, and other secured and unsecured loans and lines of credit; purchased loans; residential and commercial mortgages; home equity loans; consumer installment loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile and boat financing, home improvement loans, and unsecured personal loans. The company also provides credit cards; and insurance, online banking, telephone banking, mobile banking, analysis checking, cash management deposit, wire, direct deposit payroll, lockbox, positive pay, and remote deposit services, as well as a line of commercial lending options. In addition, it offers management services, including estate planning and settlement, as well as trust administration, investment, and wealth management services; and revocable and irrevocable living trusts, testamentary trusts, custodial accounts, investment planning, brokerage services, investment managed accounts, and managed and self-directed rollover individual retirement accounts for personal and corporate trusts. As of March 9, 2020, the company operated 17 banking offices located throughout greater Richmond region, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, and the Hampton Roads region. Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

